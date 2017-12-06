First Image From Richard Linklater's 'Last Flag Flying', Opening This Year's NYFF

It's only the beginning of June and already the New York Film Festival has us looking into next fall and the start of their annual event. And the movie that will be kicking things off this year will be Richard Linklater's, with the first image of stars Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell, and Laurence Fishburne arriving today.Pitched as a quasi-sequel to Jack Nicholson and Hal Ashby's 1973 film,, it stars Carell, Cranston, and Fishburne as Vietnam War vets on a road trip to bury one's son, an early casualty of the Iraq War.Being chosen to open NYFF is a pretty big deal. You might recall the festival broke new ground last year by giving the honor to Ava Duvernay's stunning documentary,Here's a synopsis:will open NYFF on September 28th, before Amazon Studios releases it into theaters on November 17th.