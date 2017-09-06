6/09/2017
Final Trailer For Pixar's 'Cars 3' Takes It To The Limit
Pixar is stepping out of their comfort zone later this year with the Latin-themed Coco, but next week it's about sticking with what works. And whether you like the Cars franchise or not, it's one of their most profitable in box office and merchandise, which is why there's a Cars 3. Although to be fair, I'm not sure the kids can relate to this particular storyline.
Owen Wilson is back voicing Lightning McQueen, who is no longer the hot-shot young racer he used to be, but is now an aging veteran having a mid-life crisis. A midsize-car crisis? Whatever. Cristela Alonzo, Chris Cooper, Nathan Fillion, Larry the Cable Guy, Armie Hammer, Tony Shalhoub, Bonnie Hunt, Kerry Washington, and Margo Martindale lend their voices with Brian Fee at the helm. Here's the synopsis:
Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez (voice of Cristela Alonzo), with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!
Cars 3 opens June 16th.