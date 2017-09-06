Final Trailer For Pixar's 'Cars 3' Takes It To The Limit

Pixar is stepping out of their comfort zone later this year with the Latin-themed, but next week it's about sticking with what works. And whether you like thefranchise or not, it's one of their most profitable in box office and merchandise, which is why there's a. Although to be fair, I'm not sure the kids can relate to this particular storyline.Owen Wilson is back voicing Lightning McQueen, who is no longer the hot-shot young racer he used to be, but is now an aging veteran having a mid-life crisis. A midsize-car crisis? Whatever. Cristela Alonzo, Chris Cooper, Nathan Fillion, Larry the Cable Guy, Armie Hammer, Tony Shalhoub, Bonnie Hunt, Kerry Washington, and Margo Martindale lend their voices with Brian Fee at the helm. Here's the synopsis:opens June 16th.