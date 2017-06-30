6/30/2017
Evan Peters' Quicksilver Returning For 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'; Lamar Johnson Joins Cast In Mystery Role
For the previous two X-Men movies, one of the central visual highlights has been the slow-motion scene featuring Evan Peters as the mutant speedster, Quicksilver. With Bryan Singer moving on as director of the upcoming film, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, there was some question whether we'd get another one, but it looks like Quicksilver will be running to the rescue at least one more time.
Peters is confirmed to return as Quicksilver, and he'll be joined by a new addition to the cast, Lamar Johnson of Canadian TV series The Next Step. Johnson's role is being kept a mystery at this point, but I wouldn't be surprised if he was a member of the Shi'ar Empire, the alien race that is eager to snuff out the Phoenix Force, which is growing within Jean Grey. As for Quicksilver, we may see some more teasing of his relationship to Magneto, who is his father. Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, James McAvoy, Alexandra Shipp, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, and Kodi Smit-McPhee will all return, joined by Jessica Chastain in the role of Shi'ar empress, Lilandra.
Directed by Simon Kinberg, X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens November 2nd 2018. [THR]