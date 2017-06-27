6/27/2017
Enter To Win ROE Passes For Edgar Wright's 'Baby Driver'!
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to win Run of Engagement (ROE) passes for Edgar Wright's Baby Driver! The film stars Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jamie Foxx, Eiza Gonzalez, Jon Hamm, and Jon Bernthal.
Synopsis: A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.
These passes are good at any DC area AMC movie theater beginning Monday, July 3rd, valid Monday-Thursday through the film's theatrical run. To enter, simply send an email to punchdrunktrav@gmail.com with 'Baby Driver ROE' in the subject line. Be sure to include your full name and mailing address so we can get them to you! Winners will be selected tomorrow, June 28th and contacted by email. Good luck!
Baby Driver opens June 28th!