Enter 1991 In The Hilarious 'Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later' Trailer

“Hey, let’s all promise that in 10 years from today, we’ll meet again, and we’ll see what kind of people we blossomed into.”It was bound to happen, wasn't it? Bradley Cooper's character Ben frommade all of his camp friends swear to meet again in ten years for a reunion, but fortunately for the rest of us we haven't had to wait that long. Well, it depends on how you look at it, actually. It was just two years ago that Netflix dropped, but it was a prequel to the classic 2001 comedy rather than a sequel.So I guess we've actually been waiting sixteen years to see the futures of the Camp Firewood gang in. The first trailer has dropped and it's as absurd as you'd want it to be, only now set in 1991 with everyone playing characters who are ten years older. Oddly enough, it was Bradley Cooper who called for the reunion and he's basically the only original cast member not to return. Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Christopher Meloni, David Hyde Pierce, Janeane Garofalo, Molly Shannon, Ken Marino, Michael Ian Black, Chris Pine, Lake Bell, Rich Sommer, Kristen Bell, Jason Schwartzman and more all come back for more, joined by newcomers like Alyssa Milano, Dax Shepard, and Adam Scott.reunion!!Michael Showalter and David Wain will bring the 8-episode series to Netflix on August 4th. Until then, just keep talking to your canned vegetables.