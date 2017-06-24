Emma Stone & Steve Carell Square Off In New Trailer For 'Battle Of The Sexes'

With the recent Women's march and the Resistance efforts taking place around the country, there couldn't be a better time for. The film stars Emma Stone as Billie Jean King and Steve Carell as Bobby Riggs, competitors in the 1973 tennis match that went from publicity stunt to feminist movement as King sought to earn women the respect they deserved. It helped that Riggs was sort of a chauvinistic pig, or at least played the part pretty well. Depends on who you ask how Riggs really felt about the whole thing.The film is directed byduo Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris from Simon Beaufoy's () script, co-starring Andrea Riseborough, Sarah Silverman, Bill Pullman, Alan Cumming, Elisabeth Shue, Natalie Morales, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Eric Christian Olsen, and Austin Stowell.opens September 22nd, and looks like a potential Oscar contender. Check out the brand new trailer below.