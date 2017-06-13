Ellen Page & Diego Luna Tempt Death In First Trailer For 'Flatliners'

Did you forget, just as I did, that there was asequel on the way? I'm willing to bet the reminder of it snapped you awake, too. The original 1990 film is something of a cult classic, not really for being scary, but for bringing together adult-sized Brat Packers Keifer Sutherland, Julia Roberts, and Kevin Bacon. This latest version also has an impressive cast, and while it probably doesn't need to exist, it looks to have some solid thrills based on this new trailer.Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, Kiersey Clemens, and James Norton star, with's Niels Arden Oplev directing from a Ben Ripley () script. That's a lot of talent gathered for another story of doctors who dabble in near-death experiences to get a glimpse at what's on the other side. The answer? Nothing good. And it might have come back with them. While he doesn't show up in this footage, Sutherland actually reprises his role from the original movie, so expect him to pop up at a key juncture with some valuable info nobody else has, like maybe to not tempt death in the first place.opens September 29th.