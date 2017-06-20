Dylan O'Brien Gets Tough On Terror In 'American Assassin' Red Band Trailer

If everything had gone as planned for Vince Flynn adaptation, this would have looked like a very different movie. Rather than stars Dylan O'Brien and Michael Keaton, we might have had the much starrier duo of Chris Hemsworth and Bruce Willis. But star power isn't everything, especially nowadays, and O'Brien has proven his already proven his box office muscle withWe'll see if he can repeat that success as badass CIA recruit Mitch Rapp, the star of Flynn's best-selling novels. The film finds Rapp at the start of his career, having just lost his girlfriend to a terrorist attack, and placed under the guidance of a tough-as-nails Cold War veteran (Keaton). Rapp becomes involved in a mission to investigate seemingly random terrorist attacks linked to a mysterious operative. Taylor Kitsch, Sanaa Lathan, and Shiva Negar co-star, a solid cast to surround O'Brien in what's expected to be the start of a long-running franchise.opens September 15th, directed by's Michael Cuesta.