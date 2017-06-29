Dwayne Johnson Plays The Game In First Trailer For 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle'

Does anybody play board games anymore? Or do they just play video game versions of board games? I can boot up Monopoly and Scrabble on my tablet, to heck with all those game pieces! And clearly, the folks behindare on that same wavelength, because the sequel to the beloved 1995 film goes digital.And yes, this is really a sequel and not some reboot. The film finds a group of kids, that includes Nick Jonas and Alex Wolff, discover an old video game and play it, they are transported into the jungle world of Jumanji, which we only got to see from the outside in the original movie. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart play the kids' avatars within the game, which is why they're dressed like character archetypes. There was a ton of controversy over Gillen's skimpy jungle outerware, but those people didn't have the patience to just find out what the heck the movie was about. It all makes sense.Basically this movie is an homage to the late Robin Williams and his performance as Alan Parrish. Pretty cool thing to do. Here's the synopsis:Directed by Jake Kasdan,opens December 20th.