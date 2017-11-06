6/11/2017
Doug Liman Gets Busier, Signs On For 'Unearthed' Adaptation
How much Doug Liman is too much? Recently we've seen him release The Wall into theaters, drop out of both Gambit and Justice League Dark, tease Edge of Tomorrow 2, and this week saw the first trailer for American Made. Oh, and he's still got YA film Chaos Walking in the pre-production stages. Too much? Well, add one more because Liman is now attached to a project he began circling a year ago.
Liman is now officially on board to direct Unearthed, based on an upcoming YA sci-fi novel by Amie Kauffman and Meagan Spooner, authors of the popular Starbound trilogy. Penned by Jez and John-Henry Butterworth (Spectre, Edge of Tomorrow), the story is being described as Lara Croft meets Indiana Jones, following two women as they go tomb raiding on a distant planet. Here's the synopsis:
Set in a distant future where Earth has been undone by environmental disaster, Unearthed sees a scholar and a scavenger reluctantly team to venture to the planet of a now-extinct alien race. With the promise of a salve for Earth, the two must work together to explore an ancient alien temple and finds its life-altering secrets. But the deeper they go, the more the two discover they may not be helping their own planet but rather hastening its destruction.
Who knows when Liman will get around to this one, or if he ever will. [THR]