Disney Reveals New 'Ducktales' Intro Theme That Is Pretty Much The Same

The originalcartoon debuted in 1987, which makes me feel SUPER old. From that moment it had us hooked, largely because of its catchy theme song that we all have memorized, and probably some who never saw the show know it by heart. Even the NES 8-bit video game had a pretty sweet version of it. Well thankfully, Disney XD's reboot ofhas kept the theme music largely intact, even if the animation has received an overhaul.Along with releasing the opening theme music so it can become an earworm for you the rest of the summer, Disney XD has announced a rather ambitious premiere strategy. The first hour-long episode, titled "Woo-oo!"will air for 24 straight hours (!!!) on August 18th. The series will kick off officially with two episodes on September 23rd, which sounds far more reasonable.Here's a synopsis for the show: Based on the Emmy Award-winning series treasured by a generation of viewers, Disney XD's animated comedy-adventure series "DuckTales" chronicles the high-flying adventures of Duckburg's most famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck, his mischief-making triplet grandnephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie, temperamental nephew Donald Duck and the trusted McDuck Manor team: big-hearted, fearless chauffer/pilot Launchpad McQuack, no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Beakley and Mrs. Beakley's granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack, resident adventurer and the triplet's newfound fierce friend.Are you ready for a return trip to Duckburg?