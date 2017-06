Disco Dazzler Is Coming To 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

Dazzler is one of the most popular X-Men characters...if you believe people who don't actually read comics. She's not that popular, she was a gimmick borne of the disco era, who eventually became an X-Man for a brief amount of time. I like her, but she became an infinitely better character after she ditched the disco persona. But she does have some fans, and every time there's an X-Men movie rumors surface that Dazzler will appear. Well, this time it may actually be happening in EW has confirmed Dazzler will have a small part in the movie, which is set in the '90s. You may recall she was actually in a scene from last year's X-Men: Apocalypse, with Taylor Swift rumored to be playing her , but that scene was ultimately cut from the movie.I only care about Dazzler if it means her sometime beau/baby daddy Longshot (my favorite X-Man ever) is going to show up, too.opens November 2nd 2018, directed by Simon Kinberg and starring Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Nicholas Hoult, and Jessica Chastain.