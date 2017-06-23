6/23/2017
Disco Dazzler Is Coming To 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'
Dazzler is one of the most popular X-Men characters...if you believe people who don't actually read comics. She's not that popular, she was a gimmick borne of the disco era, who eventually became an X-Man for a brief amount of time. I like her, but she became an infinitely better character after she ditched the disco persona. But she does have some fans, and every time there's an X-Men movie rumors surface that Dazzler will appear. Well, this time it may actually be happening in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.
EW has confirmed Dazzler will have a small part in the movie, which is set in the '90s. You may recall she was actually in a scene from last year's X-Men: Apocalypse, with Taylor Swift rumored to be playing her, but that scene was ultimately cut from the movie.
I only care about Dazzler if it means her sometime beau/baby daddy Longshot (my favorite X-Man ever) is going to show up, too.
X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens November 2nd 2018, directed by Simon Kinberg and starring Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Nicholas Hoult, and Jessica Chastain.