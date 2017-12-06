6/12/2017
'Deadpool' Sequel Casts Shioli Kutsuna In Mystery Role
We're starting to get a better idea of the newcomers joining Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2. We already know Josh Brolin is the future warrior Cable with Zazie Beetz as Domino and Jack Kesy reportedly as Black Tom Cassidy. And now there's one more new addition, Japanese-Australian actress Shioli Kutsuna, in a role that's being kept secret for now.
Kutsuna has boarded the David Leitch-directed sequel in what will be her biggest American film to date. She recently voiced a role in Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, and appeared opposite Ken Watanabe in the Japanese remake of Unforgiven. She'll be seen next in The Outsider starring Jared Leto.
So let the speculation begin. Deadpool 2 opens June 1st 2018. [Deadline]