'Deadpool 2' Adds 'Hunt For The Wilderpeople' Star Julian Dennison, Hopefully As Pool Boy

If you haven't yet caught up with Taika Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople, now might be a good time to see the Thor: Ragnarok director's charming comedy. While the zany New Zealand setting is a big part of its attraction, the real show-stealer is young star Julian Dennison, who gives co-star Sam Neill all he can handle. And it's good to see that Dennison is moving on up, up so far that he's now riding on Ryan Reynolds' back in Deadpool 2.
Reynolds revealed via a hilarious Instagram photo that Dennison has joined the Deadpool sequel. That's all we know and all we need to know. He joins Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Jack Kesy, Shioli Kutsuna, and Leslie Uggams in the film from John Wick director, David Leitch.
Maybe Dennison can play Pool Boy? Pretty please? Deadpool 2 opens June 1st 2018.