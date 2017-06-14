6/14/2017
Danielle MacDonald Joins Jennifer Aniston In 'Dumplin''; Isla Fisher Boards 'Tag'; And More
Now this is news that makes yours truly very happy. Danielle MacDonald, who spits fire as a gangster rapper in the excellent Patti Cake$, has joined Jennifer Aniston in Dumplin'. Directed by Anne Fletcher, the adaptation of Julie Murphy's novel follows a plus-sized teen who rebels against her beauty queen mom (Aniston) by joining her small town's beauty pageant, only to end up redefining its traditions. Watch out for MacDonald; I think she's going to be a star. [THR]
Isla Fisher will be rejoining her Keeping Up with the Joneses co-star Jon Hamm for Tag, the ensemble comedy that includes Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Rashida Jones and Annabelle Wallis. The Jeff Tomsic-directed film is based on the true story of longtime friends engaged in a hardcore game of tag for 30 years. Tag hits theaters on June 29th 2018. [THR]
Joe Alwyn, who was last seen leading Ang Lee's flop Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, has joined Mary Queen of Scots with Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie. The film, directed by Josie Rourk, will follow the royal rivalry between Mary and her cousin, Queen Elizabeth. Alwyn will play Dudley, Elizabeth's lover and chief counselor. [THR]