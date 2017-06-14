6/14/2017
Daniel Radcliffe Is Welcomed To The 'Jungle' In The Survival Thriller's New Trailer
If Greg McLean is behind the camera, you pretty much have to know what's in store. The director behind grisly flicks like Wolf Creek and The Belko Experiment is back with Jungle, another tale in which lives are at stakes, only in this case that life belongs to Daniel Radcliffe.
Radcliffe plays Yossi Ghinsberg, whose harrowing real-life tale inspires the film about a deadly trek through the Bolivian wilderness he took in the 1980s. Along with two friends, Yossi entrusts in a mysterious Austrian expat to guide them through the rainforests, only to end up in a fight for survival. Here's the synopsis:
In the early 1980s, 22-year-old Israeli backpacker Yossi Ghinsberg and two friends – Swiss teacher Marcus Stamm and American photographer Kevin Gale – set off from the Bolivian city of La Paz on what was supposed to be the adventure of a lifetime. Leading the way into the uncharted Amazon was an Austrian expat named Karl Ruprechter, who had met the friends just days before and claimed to be familiar with the region. But their dream trip soon turned into a wilderness nightmare from which not all of the men returned.
Jungle will premiere at the Melbourne Film Festival, and given Radcliffe's star power we should see it here soon after.