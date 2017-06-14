Daniel Radcliffe Is Welcomed To The 'Jungle' In The Survival Thriller's New Trailer

If Greg McLean is behind the camera, you pretty much have to know what's in store. The director behind grisly flicks likeandis back with, another tale in which lives are at stakes, only in this case that life belongs to Daniel Radcliffe.Radcliffe plays Yossi Ghinsberg, whose harrowing real-life tale inspires the film about a deadly trek through the Bolivian wilderness he took in the 1980s. Along with two friends, Yossi entrusts in a mysterious Austrian expat to guide them through the rainforests, only to end up in a fight for survival. Here's the synopsis:will premiere at the Melbourne Film Festival, and given Radcliffe's star power we should see it here soon after.