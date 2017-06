Daniel Day-Lewis To Retire After P.T. Anderson's 'Phantom Thread'

Daniel Day-Lewis doesn't make a ton of movies. He works when he wants to, and only with the directors he wants to. His previous film before this was 2012's, and before that 2009's, preceded by 2007's There Will Be Blood with Paul Thomas Anderson. And it turns out, his reunion with Anderson on the tentatively-titledwill be the end of the line for the actor, and based on his history we've got every reason to believe him. Here is his official statement:If true, I doubt we'll be hearing much from the actor during the press tour, because his retirement would dominate every interview. That said, if Anderson was looking for another hook to lure in audiences to see his film on Christmas Day, the final performance by one of our greatest thespians is a pretty good one.