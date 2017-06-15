Dakota Johnson Joins Shia LaBeouf In Wrestling Drama 'The Peanut Butter Falcon'

It didn't take long for Dakota Johnson to become one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood, and she's been keen to do a lot more than justmovies. She's now set to join the oddly-titled independent drama,, along with two-time Oscar nominee Bruce Dern () and the previously cast Shia LaBeouf.The film is based on the true story of Zachary Gottsagen (), who will play himself, and his quest to become a professional wrestler. Zak is a high-functioning young man with Down Syndrome, who flees from the nursing home he's been living at in order to join a wrestling school in North Carolina. He's joined on the journey by a down on his luck outlaw (LaBeouf) who becomes his coach and ally.Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz wrote the script and will direct, with shooting to begin this week.