6/11/2017
Chris Evans On Why He Stuck Around For 'Avengers 4'
Depending on the day of the week, and his mood I guess, Chris Evans is either in a rush to get out of his Marvel contract or eager to stick around. We know he wants to spend more time directing and making movies nobody will see, like the vastly underrated Gifted, but the call to suit up as Captain America is always there. Evans' deal lasted all the way up through Avengers: Infinity War, but we know he'll be showing up for Avengers 4, whatever that gets titled. So what's up? Is he sticking around for the long haul?
The Telegraph caught up with Evans while he was on tour for Gifted, which is just now opening in the U.K. (My friends across the pond, go check it out, will ya?), and he was asked about the reasons for extending his deal through Avengers 4. Here was his response...
“I had six films in my Marvel contract, so I could have said after the third Avengers I was done, but they wanted to make the third and fourth Avengers films as a two-parter. They said they had so many other characters to fit in – Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ant Man – and couldn’t get them all into one movie. [I agreed] because it made sense. It’s going to wrap everything up."
So basically Evans is doing Marvel a solid, which is awfully cool of him. Of course, I'm sure he's getting paid handsomely for it, too. That said, it does sound like Evans' run is coming to a close, meaning someone else will be taking up the mantle of Captain America. Am I wrong in not wanting either Winter Soldier or Falcon to get it, but someone kind of unexpected? I don't mind if they veer away from the comics if it gives us a cool surprise.
Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4th 2018, followed by Avengers 4 a year later.