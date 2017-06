Chris Evans On Why He Stuck Around For 'Avengers 4'

Depending on the day of the week, and his mood I guess, Chris Evans is either in a rush to get out of his Marvel contract or eager to stick around. We know he wants to spend more time directing and making movies nobody will see, like the vastly underrated, but the call to suit up as Captain America is always there. Evans' deal lasted all the way up through, but we know he'll be showing up for, whatever that gets titled. So what's up? Is he sticking around for the long haul?The Telegraph caught up with Evans while he was on tour for, which is just now opening in the U.K. (My friends across the pond, go check it out, will ya?), and he was asked about the reasons for extending his deal through. Here was his response...So basically Evans is doing Marvel a solid, which is awfully cool of him. Of course, I'm sure he's getting paid handsomely for it, too. That said, it does sound like Evans' run is coming to a close, meaning someone else will be taking up the mantle of Captain America. Am I wrong in not wanting either Winter Soldier or Falcon to get it, but someone kind of unexpected? I don't mind if they veer away from the comics if it gives us a cool surprise.opens May 4th 2018, followed bya year later.