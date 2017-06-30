6/30/2017
Charlize Theron Heats Up The Final Trailer For 'Atomic Blonde'
Is Charlize Theron on the verge of another action franchise? She's been appearing in a few of them lately, like Mad Max: Fury Road and Fate of the Furious, but it has been a while since she's been asked to lead one. That may be about to change because the early buzz from screenings and from SXSW for Atomic Blonde has been some of the summer's strongest, and now one last trailer gives us another reason to get excited.
Theron does what she does best, looking good while beating people up, in the film directed by John Wick's David Leitch. Based on the graphic novel The Coldest City, Theron plays an MI-6 super-spy whose skills in the art of seduction and combat are unparalleled. She'll put them all to use while in Berlin to deliver a crucial dossier and to find a dangerous double agent. James McAvoy, Sofia Boutella, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Toby Jones, and Eddie Marsan co-star.
Atomic Blonde burns up theaters on July 28th.