6/22/2017
Chadwick Boseman Is A Kick-Ass Thurgood 'Marshall' In Legal Thriller's First Trailer
Watching the new trailer for legal thriller, Marshall, you might forget that it's actually about Supreme Court justice and civil rights icon, Thurgood Marshall. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman embodies Marshall as a much younger man who drinks, fights, and does pretty much everything we don't expect to see from respected attorneys. It plays like a prequel to Action Jackson or something.
And that's also why this movie looks hella cool.
Directed by Reginald Hudlin (The Great White Hype) and co-starring Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, and Sterling K. Brown, the film stars Boseman as Thurgood Marshall as he takes on one of his earliest cases, that of a black chauffeur accused in 1940 of kidnapping and raping his white employer, a Connecticut socialite. Gad plays Sam Friedman, a Jewish attorney with little experience who worked with Marshall on the case, facing anti-Semitism as a result. Yeah, this is anything but your typical biopic.
Also starring Dan Stevens, James Cromwell, and Sofia Bush, Marshall opens October 13th.