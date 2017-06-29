Celebrities Invade Ponyville In New Trailer For 'My Little Pony: The Movie'

It's been nearly three months since fans ofwere teased with a brief preview of. From what we saw of it, it looked just like an extended episode of the long-running TV series that has reinvigorated the popular Hasbro toys It even had the same voice cast as the series. So now that the full trailer has arrived what exactly is so different from what fans can get for free? An awful lot of celebrity guest voices, that's what.Emily Blunt voices the villain Tempest, with Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael Peña, Sia, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba, and Zoe Saldana joining in as other all-new characters who will help spread the message of equine friendship. And of course the "Mane 6" voice actors, Andrea Libman, Tara Strong, Ashleigh Ball, Tabitha St. Germain and Cathy Weseluck are backHere's the official synopsis: “A new dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity – embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship and save their home.”Pinkie. Pie.leaves the stables on October 6th 2017.