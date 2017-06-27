6/27/2017
Caesar Fights For Freedom In New Trailer For 'War For The Planet Of The Apes'
There's always time for one more trailer, not that War for the Planet of the Apes needs it. Clearly, 20th Century Fox has a ton of confidence in Matt Reeves' film, which is why they okayed the early release of critics' reviews. Of course, it helps that the reviews have been so positive, like this one by this handsome, well-written and well-spoken fellow here. But if you've got the time, why not continue to tease fans with the trilogy's epic conclusion.
Future 'Batman' director Matt Reeves showcases his skills in the third and presumably final movie, which continues Caesar's (Andy Serkis) quest to keep his kind alive. That becomes increasingly difficult thanks to The Colonel (Woody Harrelson), the human commander who has one unrelenting goal to see every primate destroyed.
I'm a little concerned that this trailer reveals so much, so if you want to go in as fresh as possible it might be a good idea to hold off. War for the Planet of the Apes opens July 14th.