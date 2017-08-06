Bumblebee Fights Nazis In New 'Transformers: The Last Knight' Trailer

, Anthony Hopkins says in the latest, supposedly final trailer for. Bullpucky, Sir Hopkins. The Transformers story will drone on for years after this, the fifth film in Michael Bay's epic CGI franchise, and but doubtful there will be any more that look like this one with Nazis running around and Optimus Prime as the bad guy.So this one finds the Autobots going back in time, and exposing a secret history of the Transformers. Apparently they were deeply involved in key moments in human history right from the beginning, and finding out the truth will be vital to defeating the Decepticons one more time. Mark Wahlberg, Laura Haddock, Jerrod Carmichael, Isabela Moner, Tyrese Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Stanley Tucci, John Turturro, and the aforementioned Hopkins will try to get a word in above the noise.opens June 21st.