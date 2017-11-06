6/11/2017
Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Holds Strong At #1; 'The Mummy' Is Huge Everywhere But Here
1. Wonder Woman- $57.1M/$205M
They aren't going to be making any comics out of this Wonder Woman vs. The Mummy battle, because I was woefully one-sided. Wonder Woman had an incredibly steady 44% drop in its second weekend, earning $57M for $205M domestically. That's the highest-grossing film ever for a female director, and Patty Jenkins is likely to break other records before all is said and done. And I think the most impressive thing is the even distribution seen in the domestic/international total, with an additional $230M overseas for $435M worldwide.
2. The Mummy (review)- $32.2M
There's some good news for Tom Cruise's The Mummy, and some super duper "Oh my God the world is blowing up!" disastrous news to go with it. First, the bad news: The Mummy opened with only $32M domestically, getting Universal's Dark Universe franchise off to a dubious start. It's one of the lowest openings ever for Cruise on a major studio franchise movie. Although some will say Edge of Tomorrow opened worse, and it did with $28M, that film had really good reviews which carried it to $100M domestic. But you knew things were bad for The Mummy when most conversations about it began with how much people really liked the Brendan Fraser/Rachel Weisz movies from the '90s. Even my review, one of the very few positive ones, does the same thing. Now, the good news: The Mummy is one of Cruise's most successful international debuts with $141M. His status as a global superstar remains intact, just not so much here. There just wasn't much desire to see Cruise in this particular movie. Even when he was first cast it failed to generate any buzz, sort of a "Oh yeah? Oh well." reaction. Reviews have been brutal, both from critics and general audiences, which goes to show that somebody royally screwed up. Reports are the production budget is closer to $200M than the reported $125M, with some estimates over $300M when P&A is included. Ouch.
3. Captain Underpants- $12.3M/$44.5M
4. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales- $10.7M/$135.8M
5. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2- $6.2M/$366.3
6. It Comes at Night (review)- $6M
Outside of fellow critics, nobody I know liked A24's low-budget thriller It Comes at Night. The film, from buzzy Krisha director Trey Edward Shults, had a ton of early buzz and amid early comparisons to Get Out. But the two couldn't be more different, and I think that explains the lower-than-expected numbers, opening with $6M, and the poor scores from audiences. The film stars Joel Edgerton, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher Abbott, and Riley Keough, none of them box office draws, in a post-apocalyptic drama that was pitched as a horror. It only cost $5M so nobody is tearing their hair out over this one.
7. Baywatch- $4.6M/$51M
8. Megan Leavey (review)- $3.7M
The final major release this week is Megan Leavey, a biopic starring Kate Mara as a Marine who forms a bond her combat dog, Rex. It's a solid film that has earned good reviews, and this opening is pretty solid, although considerably less than 2015's Max, which opened at $12M in a thousand more theater.
9. Alien: Covenant- $1.8M/$71.2M
10. Everything, Everything- $1.6M/$31.7M