6/18/2017
Box Office: 'Cars 3' Speeds Into #1 With $53M, 'All Eyez On Me', '47 Meters Down' Sink 'Rough Night'
1. Cars 3 (review)- $53.5M
As expected, because Pixar nearly always opens a film at #1, Cars 3 sped past Wonder Woman with a $53M weekend. That's less than Cars' $60M and the much-maligned Cars 2's $66M, but it's still a strong number for a franchise many consider to be Pixar's weakest. Despite an 'A' Cinemascore, which is also standard for Pixar movies, I feel like some reason for the lower box office is the mature theme of the story. In this film, formerly young hotshot Lightning McQueen is older, closer to retirement, and trying to bounce back from a horrific accident captured on screen. Some parents may have been scared off by that, or are waiting to learn more before they take junior to see it. Who knows if this will be the end of the line, but I doubt it. Pixar/Disney aren't going to let one of their most profitable properties, especially on the merchandising side, just speed off into the sunset. And they've already found a way to extend its life through the successful Planes spinoff. It's still early, but the film has added $21M overseas, as well.
2. Wonder Woman- $40.7M/$274.6M
This is practically unheard of, but Wonder Woman fell only 30% in its third weekend (!!!) for $40.7M and $274M domestic, $571M worldwide. That's the 11th biggest third weekend of all-time, just for the record.
3. All Eyez On Me- $27M
I'm still salty at Lionsgate and Code Black for not screening All Eyez On Me for press, but I an understand the reasoning. The Tupac Shakur biopic, which has been in the works for ages it seems, opened on the rapper's birthday and so it was always going to be a huge event. And to that end, it opened huge Friday with $13M, leading some to believe a weekend in the high 30s was a possibility. Trust me, nobody is going to complain about the $27M weekend for a film with no big names whatsoever and a completely unproven star in Demetrius Shipp Jr. He had the unenviable task of playing Tupac and judging by the 'A' Cinemascore, audiences dug what he brought to the table. This still didn't have the buzz of Straight Outta Compton, which rode waves of good reviews to a $60M weekend and $201M worldwide, but for some it will be seen as an event "must-see" picture. And you can bet it's going to do killer on home release.
4. The Mummy- $13.9M/$56.5M
The Mummy continued to unravel in its second weekend, dropping 56% for only $13.9 for $56.5M domestic. This wouldn't be such a big deal if it weren't the launch of Universal's bloated Dark Universe franchise, but at this point they may have to really on the $295M worldwide haul to justify moving forward.
5. 47 Meters Down (review)- $11.5M
Summertime is the right time for shark movies. The low-budget thriller 47 Meters Down opened with a surprisingly robust $11.5M. The film stars Mandy Moore and Claire Holt as two women stuck underwater in a shark cage. Compare this to last year's Blake Lively-led The Shallows, which opened just one week later on the schedule and hit $16M on the way to $119M worldwide. I don't think anybody expects 47 Meters Down to hit those marks, but then it doesn't need to.
6. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales- $8.4M/$150M
7. Rough Night (review)- $8M
It's entirely possible that Rough Night's rough $8M debut is at least partially due to Wonder Woman doing so well for three weeks. They are eating from the same apple, so to speak. And that's unfortunate because the R-rated comedy led by hysterical ladies Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Kravitz, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, and Ilana Glazer deserves better than this. That it's also directed by a woman, making this the first major female-directed, female-led R-rated comedy in forever (Seriously, what was the last one??), is just one more reason audiences should be flocking to give it a shot. The good news is it cost on the low side at roughly $20M, and Johansson is a huge star overseas so it should do well when all has been tallied up.
8. Captain Underpants- $7.3M/$57.9M
9. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2- $4.9M$374.8M
10. It Comes at Night- $2.6M/$11.1M