Boots Riley's Directorial Debut To Star Tessa Thompson, LaKeith Stanfield, And Steven Yeun

Tessa Thompson and LaKeith Stanfield had their breakout big screen roles not too far apart from one another. His was in, hers a year later in. And since then they have both been in pretty much everything, yet they only crossed paths in 2015's. Well now they're about to be reunited in a new film, joined by's Steven Yeun, and all is right with the world.Thompson, Stanfield, and Yeun will star in, the directorial debut of The Coup rapper, Boots Riley. That Riley is stepping behind the camera is enough reason to be excited, but that he's gathered this level of cast is extraordinary. The story follows "a young black telemarketer who finds success in the business world, quickly rising through the ranks, just as his activist friends are rising up in tandem against unfair labor practices. However, when he discovers the secrets of corporations, he must decide whether to stay at the top or stand up alongside his friends." Forest Whitaker is on board as a producer.Filming begins later this month. We're going to be seeing a lot from these three, so better get used to it. Thompson has her role as Valkyrie in, along with a starring role in Alex Garland's Annihilation. Stanfield has the second season of FX's, Netflix's, plus Sundance filmsand. Yeun will be seen later this week in Bong Joon-ho's