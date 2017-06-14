6/14/2017
'Black Panther's Danai Gurira Will Return For 'Avengers: Infinity War'
Wakanda is taking over Avengers: Infinity War. We already know Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther will be appearing in the mega Marvel event, and that a trip to King T'Challa's African kingdom will be in order. And now we know Boseman will be joined by co-star Danai Gurira, although curiously her role isn't being revealed.
That said, it doesn't take much of a leap to guess that she'll be reprising her role of Okoye, one of Panther's lethal guard known as the Dora Milaje. Otherwise, what the heck else could she be doing? This tells us Wakanda is going to play a substantial role in the film, a two-parter in which the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and the entire MCU team up to battle Thanos. I'd say Wakanda's stores of Vibranium might be a big help in that kind of war.
Gurira will be seen later this week as Tupac Shakur's mother, Afeni, in biopic All Eyez On Me. And of course she managed to survive the previous season of The Walking Dead and will return as the sword-wielding Michonne
Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4th 2018. [Deadline]