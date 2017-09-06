6/09/2017
Big Stars Race For Laughs In New Trailer For HBO's 'Tour De Pharmacy'
If Andy Samberg decided to quit everything else and just make sports mockumentaries, that would be cool with me. After the hilarious 7 Days in Hell, Samberg has called up all of his buddies to tackle the drug-fueled world of competitive cycling with Tour De Pharmacy. Lance Armstrong even shows up in a cameo, alongside Will Forte, Adewale Akkinuoye-Agbage, Orlando Bloom, Daveed Diggs, Kevin Bacon, John Cena, Dolph Lundgren, Phylicia Rashad, James Marsden, Danny Glover, Maya Rudolph, Freddie Highmore, Julia Ormond, Mike Tyson, and Jeff Goldblum. Here's the synopsis:
In 1982, during a dark and fictitious time in cycling history, the sport’s most venerable, time-honored race was marred by the doping of virtually all of its competitors. Riddled with nefarious characters, that year’s competition was a hornet’s nest of moral depravity. Through the perspective of five riders, Tour de Pharmacy gives an inside look into the grim realities of the darkest event in a sport notoriously tainted by controversy.
Directed by Jake Szymanski, Tour De Pharmacy hits HBO on July 8th.