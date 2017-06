Ben Kingsley Is A War Criminal In 'Operation Finale'; Diane Kruger Joins Robert Zemeckis' Next Film

Ben Kingsley has joined Oscar Isaac in, playing Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann. Isaac plays Mossad agent Peter Malkin, tasked with Eichmann's capture. He held a personal need for revenge against Eichmann as he and other Nazis were responsible for the death of his sister. Directed by Chris Weitz from a Matthew Orton script, it will follow the manhunt that led to Eichmann's capture in Argentina in the 1960s. [ Deadline Robert Zemeckis' untitled film with Steve Carell just got a little bit better with the addition of Diane Kruger. Theactress has boarded a narrative take on the 2010 documentary,, about a man who builds a miniature version of a fictional WWII village, populated with figures of himself, his friends, and even his attackers, to help cope with a violent assault. Druger will play the witch of Marwen, who revives Carell's alter ego every time he is killed.