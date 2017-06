Aubrey Plaza Is Obsessed With Elizabeth Olsen In The 'Ingrid Goes West' Trailer

Few actress can do dark comedy better than Aubrey Plaza, and she's become a staple at Sundance for showing off that ability. This year she was there with the social media satire,, which received some of the festival's best reviews, and now a new trailer is here for what could be one of the summer's late surprises.Plaza stars alongside Elizabeth Olsen, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Wyatt Russell in the film about a social media celebrity who gets stalked by an obsessive fan who thinks she's #perfect. Here's the synopsis:Directed by Matt Spicer,opens August 11th, but you can check out +Mae Abdulbaki 's review from Sundance here