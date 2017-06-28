6/28/2017
Aubrey Plaza Is Obsessed With Elizabeth Olsen In The 'Ingrid Goes West' Trailer
Few actress can do dark comedy better than Aubrey Plaza, and she's become a staple at Sundance for showing off that ability. This year she was there with the social media satire, Ingrid Goes West, which received some of the festival's best reviews, and now a new trailer is here for what could be one of the summer's late surprises.
Plaza stars alongside Elizabeth Olsen, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Wyatt Russell in the film about a social media celebrity who gets stalked by an obsessive fan who thinks she's #perfect. Here's the synopsis:
Ingrid Thorburn (Aubrey Plaza) is an unhinged social media stalker with a history of confusing “likes” for meaningful relationships. Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen) is an instagram-famous “influencer” whose perfectly curated, boho-chic lifestyle becomes Ingrid’s latest obsession. When Ingrid moves to LA and manages to insinuate herself into the social media star’s life, their relationship quickly goes from #BFF to #WTF. Built around a brilliantly disarming performance from Aubrey Plaza, Ingrid Goes West (winner of the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at Sundance) is a savagely hilarious dark comedy that satirizes the modern world of social media and proves that being #perfect isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.
Directed by Matt Spicer, Ingrid Goes West opens August 11th, but you can check out +Mae Abdulbaki's review from Sundance here.