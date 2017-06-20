6/20/2017
Attend A Free Screening Of 'Okja' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, and More
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Okja, the anticipated new film from Snowpiercer director, Bong Joon-ho. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, An Seo Hyun, Paul Dano, Lily Collins, and Steven Yeun.
SYNOPSIS: For 10 idyllic years, young MIJA (An Seo Hyun) has been caretaker and constant companion to Okja—a massive animal and an even bigger friend—at her home in the mountains of South Korea. But that changes when a family-owned multinational conglomerate Mirando Corporation takes Okja for themselves and transports her to New York, where image obsessed and self-promoting CEO LUCY MIRANDO (Tilda Swinton) has big plans for Mija’s dearest friend. With no particular plan but single-minded in intent, Mija sets out on a rescue mission, but her already daunting journey quickly becomes more complicated when she crosses paths with disparate groups of capitalists, demonstrators and consumers, each battling to control the fate of Okja...while all Mija wants to do is bring her friend home. Deftly blending genres, humor, poignancy and drama, Bong Joon Ho ( Snowpiercer , The Host ) begins with the gentlest of premises—the bond between man and animal—and ultimately creates a distinct and layered vision of the world that addresses the animal inside us all.
The screening takes place on Thursday, June 22nd at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street Cinema. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry and you'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Netflix will debut Okja on June 28th.