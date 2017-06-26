6/26/2017
Attend A Free DC Screening Of 'Wish Upon' From The Director Of 'Annabelle'!
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of the upcoming horror, Wish Upon, starring Joey King and from the director of Annabelle!
SYNOPSIS: In the latest thriller from the director of ANNABELLE, 17-year-old CLARE SHANNON (Joey King) is barely surviving the hell that is high school, along with her friends MEREDITH (Sydney Park) and JUNE (Shannon Purser). So when her dad (Ryan Phillippe) gifts her an old music box with an inscription that promises to grant the owner's wishes, she thinks there is nothing to lose. Clare makes her first wish and, to her surprise, it comes true. Before long, she finally has it all: money, popularity and her dream boy. Everything seems perfect - until the people closest to her begin dying in gruesome and twisted ways. Now, with blood on her hands, Clare has to get rid of the box, before it costs her and everyone she loves the ultimate price.
The screening takes place on Monday, July 10th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Broad Green ticketing site here and download your pass. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Wish Upon opens July 14th.