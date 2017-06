Are Phil Lord & Chris Miller Headed Back To 'The Flash'?

Time to look at a potential bright side to Phil Lord and Chris Miller's exit from the Han Solo movie: it leaves them open to do something else? Okay, that's probably small comfort because they were a welcome and exciting addition to, and might have done some amazing things with a universe we're all too familiar with. That said, there's a chance they could end up on another big franchise film, one that they're already quite comfortable with and desperately needs a director.You may recall Lord and Miller wrote a treatment for Warner Bros.', but never decided to take the helm. They instead chose the Han Solo movie, and were replaced onby Seth Grahame-Smith, who was then replaced by Rick Famuyiwa, who left and hasn't been replaced at all. Robert Zemeckis is still supposedly the frontrunner to direct the DC Films project that has Ezra Miller as speedster Barry Allen, but nothing has moved on that in a while.So there's an opening for Lord and Miller to return, right? The Wrap says the duo actually met with DC Films after Famuyiwa left to see about possibly returning to, which means they may have been plotting an exit all along.The Flash has been in a holding pattern for a long time, which has hurt fan confidence in the film. Signing the same duo behindandcould go a long way in getting fans excited for it again.