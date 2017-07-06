'Ant-Man' Sequel Casts 'Black Mirror' Star Hannah John-Kamen In Key Role

We haven't heard much about Marvel'ssequel, titled, but that's about to change with production speeding up soon. With Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michael Pena, T.I. Harris, and David Dastmalchian all returning, the first new cast member has been found in Black Mirror star Hannah John-Kamen.John-Kamen is said to have landed a key role in the sequel, but no details have been revealed as to her character. So we don't know if she's a new character or one familiar to Marvel Comics readers. Rudd and Gabriel Ferrari will be writing the script with Peyton Reed directing.While not a household name yet, John-Kamen has had small parts in some big movies, and has more on the way. She played a small role in, and will appear in Steven Spielberg'sand the upcomingreboot. She also appeared in an episode of HBO's, and currently stars in the Canadian sci-fi series,The first movie fit in to the MCU in a weird way, and the sequel arrives at just as odd of a time with Avengers: Infinity War going on. How big of a part will Ant-Man play in the coming battle against Thanos?opens July 6th 2018.