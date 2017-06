An R-Rated Marvel Movie Isn't Totally Out Of The Question

It's always been a little weird that such a big deal was made over the R-rated success of, considering there had been an entire trilogy of movies before it that did well. Those would be thefilms, and it's always worth it to mention just how groundbreaking and forward thinking those movies were when it comes to putting the superhero genre on the map. The reason whyseemed like such a special case is that Kevin Feige's Marvel Cinematic Universe had been the hallmark of family-friendly entertainment for so long. But will that always be the case? Or will we eventually see a harder edge taken by the MCU?Feige gets asked this question all of the time, especially as Marvel's Netflix show have moved into mature territory. In a recent conversation with Allocine , however, Feige comes as close as possible to saying that an R-rated Marvel movie could happen someday...There's that Blade character again. I think it's wholly possible when Marvel does make an R-rated film it will be as part of a newfranchise. A guy can hope, right?