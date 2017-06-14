6/14/2017
An R-Rated Marvel Movie Isn't Totally Out Of The Question
It's always been a little weird that such a big deal was made over the R-rated success of Deadpool, considering there had been an entire trilogy of movies before it that did well. Those would be the Blade films, and it's always worth it to mention just how groundbreaking and forward thinking those movies were when it comes to putting the superhero genre on the map. The reason why Deadpool seemed like such a special case is that Kevin Feige's Marvel Cinematic Universe had been the hallmark of family-friendly entertainment for so long. But will that always be the case? Or will we eventually see a harder edge taken by the MCU?
Feige gets asked this question all of the time, especially as Marvel's Netflix show have moved into mature territory. In a recent conversation with Allocine, however, Feige comes as close as possible to saying that an R-rated Marvel movie could happen someday...
“I don’t think it’s out of the question. When I started at Marvel seventeen years ago, the ‘Blade‘ franchise was doing very well. A lot of people didn’t even know that it was based on a Marvel character because at the time they sort of hid the fact it was Marvel. So, not out of the question, but not something we’re working on right now."
There's that Blade character again. I think it's wholly possible when Marvel does make an R-rated film it will be as part of a new Blade franchise. A guy can hope, right?