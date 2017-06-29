6/29/2017
A Picture Of Terror Develops In First Trailer For 'Polaroid'
I don't know the first thing about Polaroid. Straight up. This trailer is my introduction to the horror film from Norwegian director Lars Klevberg, who I'm also unfamiliar with. But from the looks of it I can see why The Weinstein Company has slotted it for a late summer release. It looks like one of those horrors that cost practically nothing and only needs one solid weekend to turn a profit. If that's the case then Weinstein wins out.
Here's the synopsis: From the producers of the THE RING and THE GRUDGE and based on the award-winning short by Lars Klevberg, comes the next iconic and bold new vision in horror: POLAROID. High school loner Bird Fitcher has no idea what dark secrets are tied to the Polaroid vintage camera she stumbles upon, but it doesn’t take long to discover that those who have their picture taken meet a tragic end.
Starring Kathryn Prescott, Mitch Pileggi, Grace Zabriskie, Tyler Young, Keenan Tracey, Samantha Logan, Priscilla Quintana, Madelaine Petsch, and Javier Botet, Polaroid opens August 25th, the same date Weinstein had pegged for Tulip Fever. Uh oh. I think it might be getting bumped again.