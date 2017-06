'A Dog's Purpose' Sequel In The Works Because China Really Wants It

Considering it was hit with charges of animal abuse, pup reincarnation dramadid pretty well domestically, earning $64M on a pretty modest budget. However, it did twice as well overseas for a total approaching $200M. The bulk of that came from China, who apparently really took to the film, and so you know what that means, don't you? A sequel is on the way, geared towards China's audience.A sequel tohas been launched by Amblin Entertainment, and this one will have China's filmgoers in mind. So how's that work? It turns out the previous film really resonated with middle-class Chinese pet owners, thanks to a targeted marketing campaign.So instead of giving us a dog voiced by Josh Gad, maybe this one will be voiced by Jackie Chan? It's just an idea, and one I'm sure producers have already kicked around. [ WSJ