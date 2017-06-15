6/15/2017
A City Explodes In New Trailer For Kathryn Bigelow's 'Detroit'
"From the Academy Award-winning director of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty", begins the official synopsis for Detroit, the latest film from Kathryn Bigelow. At this point in her career, Bigelow's name is synonymous with a certain level of authenticity and quality in telling controversial, real-life stories that is like a genre unto itself. Will she be heading back to the Oscars again this year?
The potential is definitely there based on the latest, intense trailer for Detroit. The film centers Detroit riots of 1967, sparked by racism and unrest between law enforcement and the civilian population. Gee, that doesn't sound current at all. John Boyega, Will Poulter, Anthony Mackie, John Krasinski, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore, Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack Reynor, Ben O’Toole, Joseph David Jones, Ephraim Sykes, Leon Thomas III, Nathan Davis Jr., Peyton Alex Smith, Malcolm David Kelley, Gbenga Akinnabve, Chris Chalk, Jeremy Strong, Laz Alonzo, Austin Hebert, Miguel Pimentel, and Kris Davis make for a strong ensemble cast.
Detroit hits theaters this summer on August 4th.