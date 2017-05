Oliver Stone Gives Russia A Platform In Teaser For 'The Putin Interviews'

our actual President

Controversy used to follow Oliver Stone no matter what he did, whether it be documentary or narrative. You could find as much uproar and backlash fororas you could his documentaries with Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez. Not lately, though. His latest feature,, came and went with barely a wimper, despite the polarizing figure at its center. But I think all of that is about to change because Stone's latest film is a documentary on none other thanRussian leader Vladimir Putin.Showtime have picked up the rights to Stone's film,, and have dropped a teaser for the special four-night event. This is guaranteed to set off a firestorm because Stone has been a staunch defender of Putin in the past, and this film appears to be another way of giving the Russian dictator (let's keep it real, that's what he is) a platform to express his views. Stone told the Sydney Morning Herald ...Nevermind that Putin has been found by all of out intelligence agencies to have interfered in our Presidential elections to get Donald Trump elected over Hillary Clinton. Stone thinks that's a bunch of nonsense...Keep in mind he's defending a guy who has murdered journalists and any political rivals who stood in his way. Not to mention Putin has robbed the Russian people to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, making himself one of the richest people in the world. But hey, defend away, Oliver!airs on Showtime from June 12th-June 15th.