5/01/2017
James Cromwell's 'Jurassic World 2' Character Has Close Ties To 'Jurassic Park'
As the sequel to the fourth highest-grossing film ever, Jurassic World 2 doesn't need to change much. However they are making a point to draw a much closer connection to the original Jurassic Park. It began last week with the return of Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm, and now James Cromwell has revealed how his character ties into a key figure from the 1993 classic. You might consider this a spoiler so be warned.
Speaking with Larry King, Cromwell opened up about his character, Benjamin Lockwood, revealing that he's the business partner of Jurassic Park creator, John Hammond.
“The character Richard Attenborough played, I’m his partner Benjamin Lockwood. We developed the technology of being able to clone the genes, and so I’m trying to deal with the blow back from what we have done.”
Over two decades have passed so why is Lockwood just turning up now? And whose side will he ultimately be on? It sounds like he'll be helping Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard deal with whatever the problem will be this time, but I wouldn't be so sure. He could easily end up side-by-side with B.D. Wong's Henry Wu, another returnee from Jurassic Park.
Jurassic World 2 opens June 22nd 2018.