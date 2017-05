It Sounds Like Neill Blomkamp's 'Alien' Movie Is Dead

While there is some genuine excitement for Ridley Scott'sbased on some pretty scary trailers, it's nothing compared to how hyped fans were about Neill Blomkamp's idea for ansequel. His version, which he began talking about a couple of years ago, would have brought back Sigourney Weaver and Michael Biehn while ignoring everything after. However, after looking like a full go things hit a roadblock once Scott took over the franchise again. After Blomkamp said the chances of it happening were slim, Scott is basically wiping it off the board completely.Speaking with Allocine , Scott makes it sound as if the film wasn't that far along, and that 20th Century Fox put the kibosh on it.Blomkamp is an exciting filmmaker who has made a couple of underwhelming movies in a row, the latest being. I have a feeling its failure, both financially and creatively, is what drove Fox's decision. And this is probably for the best anyway if it gives Blomkamp the chance to do something original rather than playing in another director's sandbox. [via CBR