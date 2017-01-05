5/01/2017
It Sounds Like Neill Blomkamp's 'Alien' Movie Is Dead
While there is some genuine excitement for Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant based on some pretty scary trailers, it's nothing compared to how hyped fans were about Neill Blomkamp's idea for an Alien sequel. His version, which he began talking about a couple of years ago, would have brought back Sigourney Weaver and Michael Biehn while ignoring everything after Aliens. However, after looking like a full go, things hit a roadblock once Scott took over the franchise again. After Blomkamp said the chances of it happening were slim, Scott is basically wiping it off the board completely.
Speaking with Allocine, Scott makes it sound as if the film wasn't that far along, and that 20th Century Fox put the kibosh on it.
“There was never a screenplay, just an idea that evolved into a pitch of 10 pages...I was always just a producer, but it didn’t go any further because Fox decided that it didn’t want to do it.”
Blomkamp is an exciting filmmaker who has made a couple of underwhelming movies in a row, the latest being Chappie. I have a feeling its failure, both financially and creatively, is what drove Fox's decision. And this is probably for the best anyway if it gives Blomkamp the chance to do something original rather than playing in another director's sandbox. [via CBR]