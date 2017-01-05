5/01/2017
Emile Hirsch & Zoe Kravitz Are Fleeing Lovers In The 'Vincent-N-Roxxy' Trailer
Here's one that I completely forgot about. Two years ago we first learned about the promising Bonnie & Clyde-style love story, Vincent-N-Roxxy. The film was directed by producer Gary Michael Schultz and featured a starry cast led by Emile Hirsch and Zoe Kravitz, but after premiering at Tribeca more than a year ago we haven't heard much about it. Well it's still around and has a release coming up, and a new trailer has arrived that should inspire a lot of confidence.
Hirsch and Kravitz plays lovers on the run after their violent pasts catch up with them. The film boasts a score by none other than Questlove, and a supporting cast that includes Emory Cohen, Zoey Deutch, Kid Cudi and Jason Mitchell. Damn. I like the look of this one; almost like something Drake Doremus would have directed. Consider me very interested.
Vincent-N-Roxxy opens June 2nd.