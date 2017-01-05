Creepy New Trailer For Horror 'It Comes At Night' After Strong Festival Reviews

The Overlook film festival was over the weekend, and similar to Sundance's "secret" screening of Get Out, they decided to drop the premiere of the buzzy horror,. And the response to this tightly-wound thriller has been so good that distributor A24 has hit us with a promising new trailer.Directed by Trey Edward Shults, who earned raves with his indie drama, the film stars Joel Edgerton () and Carmen Ejogo () as survivors along with their son (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) of an apocalyptic disaster. Paranoia and mistrust begin to shatter their strict social order upon the arrival of a pair of newcomers, played by Christopher Abbott () and Riley Keough (), who may put the family's survival in jeopardy.We're in the midst of a new generation of really smart horror movies, almost like it was done in response to the torture porn and found footage phases that went on way too long. Films like, and more are what audiences are craving, and they are responding with big box offices. A24 is obviously counting onto be next when it opens June 9th.