5/01/2017
Creepy New Trailer For Horror 'It Comes At Night' After Strong Festival Reviews
The Overlook film festival was over the weekend, and similar to Sundance's "secret" screening of Get Out, they decided to drop the premiere of the buzzy horror, It Comes At Night. And the response to this tightly-wound thriller has been so good that distributor A24 has hit us with a promising new trailer.
Directed by Trey Edward Shults, who earned raves with his indie drama Krisha, the film stars Joel Edgerton (The Gift) and Carmen Ejogo (Alien: Covenant) as survivors along with their son (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) of an apocalyptic disaster. Paranoia and mistrust begin to shatter their strict social order upon the arrival of a pair of newcomers, played by Christopher Abbott (James White) and Riley Keough (American Honey), who may put the family's survival in jeopardy.
We're in the midst of a new generation of really smart horror movies, almost like it was done in response to the torture porn and found footage phases that went on way too long. Films like Get Out, The Witch, The Visit, and more are what audiences are craving, and they are responding with big box offices. A24 is obviously counting on It Comes At Night to be next when it opens June 9th.