5/01/2017
Ben & Casey Affleck May Join 'Triple Frontier' If Netflix Saves It
Triple Frontier has been around for a long time now, with A-list talent always attached through its various iterations. Originally set to reunite Oscar-winning The Hurt Locker duo of screenwriter Mark Boal and director Kathryn Bigelow, the film also had stars in Will Smith, Tom Hanks, and Johnny Depp. That fell through, only to have J.C. Chandor revive it with Tom Hardy, Channing Tatum, and Mahershala Ali. But Paramount flaked on making the drug war drama because of their own recent failures, and another revival is in order with yet another cast.
As I and many others suggested, Netflix may pickup Triple Frontier, which details the dangerous drug trade on the borders between Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil . And if that happens they'd have new stars in Ben and Casey Affleck, with Ali still on board as well as Chandor.
That's not a bad move at all, and possibly would be even better for the streaming service. Ben and Casey don't appear in the same movies together very often, and having one of those rare times would be a sweet get. I think the last time was 200 Cigarettes. But more importantly, Netflix continues to show it's the home for movies that may have questionable theatrical prospects. [Deadline]