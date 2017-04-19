4/19/2017
Win ROE Passes For 'Free Fire' Starring Brie Larson, Armie Hammer, And Cillian Murphy
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to win one of five Admit-Two ROE passes for Ben Wheatley's Free Fire, starring Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy, Armie Hammer, Jack Reynor, Sharlto Copley, and more!
SYNOPSIS: Set in a colorful yet gritty 1970s Boston, Free Fire opens with Justine (Oscar® winner Brie Larson), a mysterious American businesswoman, and her wise-cracking associate Ord (Armie Hammer) arranging a black-market weapons deal in a deserted warehouse between IRA arms buyer Chris (Cillian Murphy) and shifty South African gun runner Vernon (Sharlto Copley). What starts as a polite if uneasy exchange soon goes south when tensions escalate and shots are fired, quickly leading to a full-on Battle Royale where it’s every man (and woman) for themselves.
These run of engagement passes are valid at any DC area Regal Cinemas beginning Monday, April 24th. To enter, simply email punchdrunktrav@gmail.com with 'Free Fire ROE' in the subject line. Include your full name and mailing address so we can send the passes to you. Winners will be chosen and contacted on Friday, April 1st. Good luck!
Free Fire opens April 21st.