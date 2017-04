Win ROE Passes For 'Free Fire' Starring Brie Larson, Armie Hammer, And Cillian Murphy

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to win one of five Admit-Two ROE passes for Ben Wheatley's, starring Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy, Armie Hammer, Jack Reynor, Sharlto Copley, and more!SYNOPSIS:These run of engagement passes are valid at any DC area Regal Cinemas beginning Monday, April 24th. To enter, simply email punchdrunktrav@gmail.com with 'Free Fire ROE' in the subject line. Include your full name and mailing address so we can send the passes to you. Winners will be chosen and contacted on Friday, April 1st. Good luck!opens April 21st.