4/27/2017
Win ROE Passes For 'The Circle' Starring Tom Hanks And Emma Watson
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to win an Admit-Two Run of Engagement (ROE) pass for The Circle, starring Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, and John Boyega. The film is directed by James Ponsoldt (The Spectacular Now) based on a book by Dave Eggers.
Synopsis: Mae Holland (Emma Watson) seizes the opportunity of a lifetime when she lands a job with the world's most powerful technology and social media company. Encouraged by the company's founder (Tom Hanks), Mae joins a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and personal freedom. Her participation in the experiment, and every decision she makes soon starts to affect the lives and futures of her friends, family and that of humanity.
The Circle opens April 28th.