4/26/2017
Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2! The highly anticipated sequel reunites Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel as Marvel's intergalactic bunch of a-holes. I am Groot!!
SYNOPSIS: Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” continues the team’s adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” blasts into theaters on May 5, 2017.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, May 2nd at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like a chance to win, simply complete the mandatory steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected at 8:00am on Friday, April 28th and contacted by email. Good luck!
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens May 5th!
