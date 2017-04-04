4/04/2017
Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of 'Their Finest'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free screening of Their Finest, the new WWII romantic comedy starring Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin, and Bill Nighy. The film was directed by Lone Scherfig of An Education and One Day.
SYNOPSIS: With London emptied of its men now fighting at the Front, Catrin Cole (Gemma Arterton) is hired by the British Ministry as a “slop” scriptwriter charged with bringing “a woman’s touch” to morale-boosting propaganda films. Her natural flair quickly gets her noticed by dashing
movie producer Buckley (Sam Claflin) whose path would never have crossed hers in peacetime.
As bombs are dropping all around them, Catrin, Buckley and a colorful crew work furiously to
make a film that will warm the hearts of the nation. Although Catrin’s artist husband looks
down on her job, she quickly discovers there is as much camaraderie, laughter and passion
behind the camera as there is onscreen.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, April 12th at 7:30pm at Regal Gallery Place. If you'd like a chance to attend, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, April 7th and notified by email. Good luck!
Their Finest opens on April 14th.
