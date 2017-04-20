4/20/2017
Will Smith Could Play The Genie In Disney's 'Aladdin' Remake
Disney is really into some Will Smith right now. At the beginning of the year they sought him out to be part of their live-action Dumbo, and that didn't work out. Now they're back courting him again for another remake, only this time it's for Aladdin.
Smith is in talks to join Disney's live-action Aladdin film, which will be directed by Guy Ritchie all of all people. They want Smith to take on the Genie role made popular by the late Robin Williams, which is about as much of a departure as possible. However, it's not totally out of left field because Smith is a pretty funny guy with a ton of energy (when he wants to bring it) and can bring a cool factor the character has never had. Plus, Smith can bring his talents to some of the story's many musical acts. His rendition of "Friend Like Me" could be killer, but only if he has Jazzy Jeff on the 1's and 2's.
What do you think? Do you like the idea of Will Smith joining Aladdin? Should there even be another Aladdin movie? [Deadline]